Custom built home with over $50,000 in upgrades Gorgeous kitchen with oversized island, leathered granite countertops, glass backsplash and double ovens. An entertainer's dream featuring 12 foot bi-fold door that opens to a 25x22 stamped concrete patio with pergola and privacy fence. Blinds in LR and primary BR are remote controlled, open with a touch of a button. Main level primary BR suite has large walk-in closet with closet organizer. The attached bath features double vanity with granite countertop, ceramic tile and glass step in shower. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and stairs leading to a 20x20 loft space. Loft could be a second primary bedroom with a walk in closet and ceramic tile bath. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. Extras include stamped concrete driveway, foyer with built in storage space, barn doors, large laundry closet and walk in pantry. HOA amenities include golf, pool, pickleball, etc. Home is located on hole number 2 of Ivy Hill Golf Course