3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $499,000

Come home to the desirable Farmington at Forest community in this new construction in as little as 8 months! Being built by a premier builder, enjoy the privacy of the surrounding trees on this wide and deep lot in a section of the neighborhood with no POA dues! This floor plan is the builders most popular plan in 2021. Gorgeous contemporary home with fabulous open plan and main-level living at it's finest! Beautiful master suite with luxurious bathroom. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath and large closets. Dining room leading to a large, back porch! The basement can easily be finished with an additional bedroom, full bath and den! Built-ins, cathedral or trey ceilings, loads of storage, and modern finishes round out the features of this new construction home. Enjoy the opportunity to pick your colors and make this home in Farmington yours!