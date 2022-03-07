3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $499,900

Situated on a private road with over 6 acres in Bedford County, 2 detached garages, 1/2 ownership in a private lake, and full daylight basement, this sprawling 1983 brick ranch is a rarity! Enjoy the custom features of this one-owner home including a huge brick fireplace, built-in hot tub, sound-proofing insulation, two huge living rooms, copper planter shelf, stained glass lighting, and designated mudroom/laundry. An additional bathroom in the full walkout basement offers potential for more finished space. In addition to the attached 2-car garage, this property offers separate 2-car and 3-car shops with a professionally installed Magnum XL hydraulic lift with 9,000 lb capacity included. Rental history available for potential interest in an income opportunity. New HVAC in 2017, replacement windows, screened-in porch along with an uncovered deck, paved drive, 300 amp electricity, and the perfect layout for one-level living. A must-see in Forest! (AS IS - inspection for info. only)