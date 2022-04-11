Enjoy one-level living at its finest in this spacious brick home in Somerset Meadows! Plentiful trees and beautiful landscaping surround this gorgeous property which also includes the nearly 1-acre adjacent lot, giving total privacy and seclusion. The huge living room, dining area, and eat-in kitchen offer ample space, featuring a walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The primary suite includes a soaking tub, tile shower, his-and-hers walk-in closets, and double vanity. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full Jack-and-Jill bathroom with another walk-in closet. This open layout home also boasts gorgeous hardwoods, new COREtec flooring, Trex decking, attached 2-car garage, and separate laundry room. The basement has a 1-car garage, finished office/den space, roughed-in bath, and loads of space for expanding. With two tennis courts, walking trails, and a playground, this lovely neighborhood is ready for you to call it home.
3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $549,900
