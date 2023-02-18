New Construction home in the Beautiful Community of Cedar Rock! If you've been waiting for the perfect one-level basement home to come on the market, your wait is over! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, one-level living home has a full walk-out basement for storage, a workshop, or space for future expansion! Enter into the open concept floor plan design with a spacious living room opening up to the kitchen and dining room. Tons of natural light! Every detail of this home will be exquisite as in all CRM Construction homes. Luxury vinyl flooring and ceramic tile throughout the main level, custom woodwork, hard surface countertops adorn the kitchen and baths, gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, all top quality features. The main level conveniently offers a primary ensuite and two additional bedrooms with a 2nd full bath. Forest Schools and is conveniently located near dining, medical, shopping, and only 20 minutes to LU! Similar to Photos!