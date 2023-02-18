Stunning Sunset & Mountain Views! Welcome Home to the Beautiful community of Cedar Rock! You will love this modern all-brick farmhouse design home with board and batten accents situated on a level lot backing up to privacy! If you've been waiting for the perfect home to come on the market, your wait is over! This property offers a huge laundry & pantry right off the kitchen! Enter into this one level open concept design with a spacious living room, kitchen, & dining room with tons of natural light! Every detail of this home will be exquisite as in all CRM Construction homes. Luxury vinyl flooring, custom woodwork, solid surface countertops, gas stove, farmhouse sink, propane fireplace, ceramic tile, and stainless appliances are all top-quality features. The main level offers a primary ensuite as well as two additional main-level bedrooms sharing a full bath, with a 1/2 guest bath. Forest Schools, dining, medical, & shopping are only a short drive from home!