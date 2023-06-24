This home has a wonderful open floor plan. Master bedroom, second bedroom, 2 large full baths, walk-in closet and large laundry are all on the main level. No step required from garage all the way through the main level. 3' wide interior doors makes it very easily accessible. The large open kitchen and great room with vaulted ceilings have a wonderful view of the Peaks of Otter from the large front windows. This view can also be enjoyed from the front porch with massive rustic custom timber framing. An 1196 sq.ft suite is above the garage with large bedroom and option of separate exterior entrance or from the main level. The 1196 sq.ft attached oversized 3 car garage also has a separate full bath, perfect for washing up after working in the yard. This home is situated in a large grassy area, you will not feel crowded! Great Forest subdivision on quiet street with limited traffic.