3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,500

Great location come take a look at this wonderful home that has everything you need and more. Three bedroom suites on main floor, large greatroom which leads to nice screen porch leads to backyard with fire pit and nice yard to smtertain in. Back inside you have half bath, laundry room and 2 car garage. Head downstairs to full bath and other room could be used as many things , play room then great game / family room and kitchenette area and there is unfinished space for future expansion. Come take a look at this beautiful home!