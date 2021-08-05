3 Bedroom Home in Forest - $744,500

Stunning custom brick home on 2.67 acre flat lot backing to trees for privacy in Forest overlooking London Downs Golf Course, 5-car garage. Home boasts over 3,368 sqft. on main level, entertaining fun, no steps, luxury living. Entry foyer flanked with living room/office, formal dining room. Massive great room with fireplace, abundance of windows overlooking the lush rear yard and mature trees. Fabulous kitchen is huge! Enjoy mutliple cooking spaces, wall oven, wine cooler, large center island, plus L-shaped island allows even more prep space and seating, incredible walk-in pantry, just steps from the 3-car garage for ease of bringing in groceries. Large breakfast area, huge screened porch, patio. Main level master is incredible, unique ceiling, fireplace, abundance of windows, options for seating area, entry to rear patio. Pampering bath, tub, tile shower. Two other private bedrooms on main level, private bath, large mudroom/laundry. Second level, 1,420 sqft. ready to finish. WOW!