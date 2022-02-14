 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gladstone - $169,900

  • Updated
Beautiful vinyl sided 3bdrm home located close to the James River. Newly refurbished hardwood floors, new fixtures throughout and beautiful brand new kitchen, cabinets & counters. Conveniently located 10 mins from restaurants and shopping. Seller is having home pressure washed prior to closing weather permitting.

