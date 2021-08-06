Your Horse Farm Dream Come True! Seneca Oak Farm is now available to become your Forever Home. Your new paradise has over 3300 Sq. Ft. in this Custom Built Contemporary Home with Craftsman and Lodge Style features. Reclaimed Hardwood floors welcome you into Vaulted Ceilings and Exposed Beams. The Open Floor Plan is an invitation for family and entertaining. The generous sized Gourmet Kitchen complete with Custom Cabinets, Granite, Farmers Sink, Gas Stove Top, Double Ovens and Stainless Vent. Offering two Master Suites with one on the Main Level, makes this the perfect option for all buyers. Don't miss the Mud Room with your Pets own personal shower. Seneca Oak has 71 Acres, fenced and cross fenced with 60X60 Horse Stables with 6 Horse Stalls including an apartment. Seneca Oak offers the original Farm House that could be restored & sold; a great equity opportunity. After a full day of farming, enjoy the luxury of your Heated Concrete Pool and Hot Tub. Call for your private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Gladys - $1,199,500
