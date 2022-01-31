3 Bedroom Home in Gladys - $189,900

Looking for a peaceful country setting with a beautiful view? This lovely, meticulously renovated home is just the place on almost 7 acres overlooking the scenic valley. All one level, easy to maintain 3 bedroom home features a new roof in 2019, new gas furnace and AC in 2019, new paint & flooring throughout. Spacious closets & an updated beautiful kitchen make a cozy and welcoming place to call home. Other features include a newer 50 gallon water heater, wood burning fire place, and master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Don't miss a chance to own this lovely, well-maintained home in a quiet country setting!