Beautiful 128.8 acre farm in Gladys with long road frontage on route 501. New fencing/cross fenced with streams and creeks. Cozy farm house with renovated main floor. Pine floors and large pantry. Rocking chair front porch and rear deck for entertaining. Very private and only 20 minutes to LU. Great Starter farmer, price includes 50 mama cows !!!
3 Bedroom Home in Gladys - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Amherst County is slated to receive two new businesses in the heart of the Madison Heights commercial corridor – Starbucks and Cookout – accor…
'We're going to reach a tipping point': Lynchburg-area schools report highest weekly COVID-19 case count to date
COVID-19 cases in Lynchburg-area schools are rising to levels never seen before locally.
A jury that heard a civil case about a crash off of Timberlake Road in 2014 ordered the defendant to pay $1 million in damages to the victim.
The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24 as the county transitions to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to Bedford County residents, and improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the County, Bedford County officials announced Monday.
Liberty University’s confirmed COVID-19 case count has more than tripled since it reached a record high last week, while the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lynchburg continues to climb.
Lynchburg resident finds pathway out of foster care and into homeownership with help of local nonprofit
In late summer, the ravine is overgrown with kudzu and other greenery, but come winter, Tiler McFadden knows he’ll have a view of the river, a…
A sophomore at Nelson County High School had two of his teeth chipped and remains in detention after two Nelson sheriff’s deputies wrestled hi…
A Lynchburg man was sentenced to one and a half years in prison for setting a match to the powder keg that was a tense protest at Fifth & Federal Station last year.
As bad as things look for President Joe Biden these days, Donald Trump may have it worse.
Hill City Pride greeted downtown Lynchburg this year with singing, dancing, color and plenty of community support behind it.