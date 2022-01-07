Beautiful 128.8 acre farm in Gladys with long road frontage on route 501. New fencing/cross fenced with streams and creeks. Cozy farm house with renovated main floor. Pine floors and large pantry. Rocking chair front porch and rear deck for entertaining. Very private and only 20 minutes to LU. Great Starter farmer, price includes 50 mama cows !!!
3 Bedroom Home in Gladys - $999,000
