3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $209,900

Lovely ranch home on 2.17 acres lot, quiet cul-de-sac street, beautiful mature trees, circular driveway, JF schools. MUST see 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! Enjoy relaxing on the cozy front porch, ideal for reading or watching little ones ride bikes on the driveway. Seller replaced roof in 2020, HVAC replaced 2016. Spacious living room with fireplace open to the large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, nice appliances. Breakfast area is ideal for meals, or enjoy grilling on the deck just off the kitchen. You'll love the views of the lush backyard and shade from mature trees. Private bedroom spaces with private master, lots of closet space. Lower level is finished with fabulous family room, fireplace. Plenty of storage space in huge unfinished area, and laundry area. Detached storage building for extra storage. This home is in a great location, private, but close to local schools, Forest shopping, and convenient to Bedford, Lynchburg.

