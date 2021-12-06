 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $245,000

Come check out this beautiful one level ranch style home in Goode that sits on 2.53 acres with pond access! Great fishing! This home has many great features including the huge front porch, open living and kitchen area, tons of cabinet space, nice back deck with composite decking and vinyl railing, master bedroom with brand new en suite that features a walk in shower that has a transferable warranty, new roof in 2021, septic pumped in 2021, Newer heat pump, storage under the home in the crawl space and the shed conveys.

