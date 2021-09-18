Looking for a brand new home in Forest or Goode for less than $325k? Then this is it! Nearly 1600 finished square feet on a 1+ acre lot in Bedford County - beautiful open floor plan with a wide open living/dining and kitchen area, granite counters, stainless appliances (including a gas range), handsome lighting and a sliding glass door out onto the 22x12 back patio. Split floor plan has the master on one side with walk in closet and private bath, and two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the other side. Spacious two car garage leads to a laundry and mud-room space, a perfect drop zone for all your miscellaneous gear. This home has a tankless hot water heater as well, and you can even see the Peaks of Otter from your front porch! Located between Forest and Bedford, this home is ready for you to move in and enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
To help keep emergency room care up to speed, keep classrooms running and keep parents at work, the plea from Lynchburg leaders on Wednesday was the same: Get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Four people have been indicted on murder and additional related charges in Appomattox County in connection with the death of a Boonsboro man l…
Inside the garage of the firehouse, a 1956 pumper and ladder combination fire truck from Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department is the newest addit…
A portion of the former Bunker Hill Foods plant at 3678 Moneta Road in Bedford County will become the site of operation for WexcoUSA, a company that produces bimetallic cylinders for various industries. The company projects to hire about 20 workers over the next few years.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.
An Evington man was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in jail for driving while intoxicated around the time when his truck crashed two years ago, killing his son.
Beauty Bar is slated to open downtown in early October
Mission BBQ this week confirmed via social media its intent to open in 2022 but offered no further details.
A former Lynchburg schoolteacher and coach was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a half in prison for breaking into his neighbors’ residence a…