Looking for a brand new home in Forest or Goode for less than $325k? Then this is it! Nearly 1600 finished square feet on a 1+ acre lot in Bedford County - beautiful open floor plan with a wide open living/dining and kitchen area, granite counters, stainless appliances (including a gas range), handsome lighting and a sliding glass door out onto the 22x12 back patio. Split floor plan has the master on one side with walk in closet and private bath, and two additional bedrooms and a full bath on the other side. Spacious two car garage leads to a laundry and mud-room space, a perfect drop zone for all your miscellaneous gear. This home has a tankless hot water heater as well, and you can even see the Peaks of Otter from your front porch! Located between Forest and Bedford, this home is ready for you to move in and enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $319,900
