3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $329,900

Custom designed & built for comfortable modern living this one-level country retreat is nestled on a private, quiet knoll but just minutes from Forest schools, shopping & everyday necessities. A covered cedar porch welcomes you to the bright open floor plan where you'll find your dream white kitchen, walk-in pantry, 9 foot island, tile backsplash & custom epoxy tops. The sprawling master suite offers double vanities, floor-to-ceiling tile shower & enormous walk-in closet. A split bedroom design provides 2 additional bedrooms (one with it's own private bath!) and a convenient mud/laundry room. Relaxed living extends to the covered rear cedar deck ideal for quiet mornings or evenings meals, it's the perfect place to enjoy the quiet. Other notable features include 9 foot ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, bright, dry & spacious walk-in crawl space, mature treed lot and handsome landscaping in place. Prepare to be pleased.