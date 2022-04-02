Gorgeous Like-New 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home with 2-Car Garage in Great Forest Location! Located just 5 minutes from Jefferson Forest High School (in the JF school district), you will appreciate this fabulous location, with quick & easy access to schools, shopping, restaurants and more! Built in 2020 this home is still as pristine & move-in ready as the day it was built! Spacious 2-car garage. Professional landscaping with pergola and fire-pit, that is perfect for relaxing & entertaining with friends and loved ones. Coveted open floor plan. Generously sized rooms. Luxurious owners bedroom and bath, with walk-in closet. Upgraded appliances & modern fixtures throughout. Cozy gas fireplace. Custom blinds. And so much more. This is without question a home you can be proud to call your own for many years to come! Don't miss out on this great home. It will go fast. Call or text us for a private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $394,900
