3 Bedroom Home in Goode - $449,900

Oh my goodness, you've GOT to see this! A Gorgeous entry invites you into a beautiful great room with gas fireplace. You'll love your kitchen with center island containing loads of storage, plenty of white cabinets and quartz countertops. Split bedroom layout gives privacy in the primary wing with a large en-suite containing double sinks, quartz countertops, soaker tub and stunning tiled walk-in shower. Your HUGE laundry room is conveniently located near your primary bedroom, as well. Remaining bedrooms are found on the opposite side of the home along with your 2nd full bathroom. Enjoy your favorite beverage on your private back covered patio... relax and enjoy nature. You'll be so happy to call this HOME. Estimated completion date is mid-October (Owners/Agents)