 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $239,900

3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $239,900

Outdoor Lover's Dream! You will absolutely love this home! Relax on one of the 2 hammocks tucked away in the mature hardwoods, overlooking beautiful mountain views! This home offers a spacious workshop with electricity and a wood stove to keep you warm on those chilly nights, a fenced in chicken coop, a brand new deck and front porch, a brand new metal roof, concrete basketball court and play area, swing set, numerous trails throughout the 6.52 acres, and a year round creek! The interior has been lovingly cared for and offers many upgrades, including fresh paint and drywall in most of the rooms, a recently enclosed sunroom/dining room, beautiful hickory cabinetry, stainless appliances, rich hardwood in the main living areas, and an ensuite master bedroom. There is a separate septic and water hook-up for your RV or additional family home! This property is on a permanent foundation with brick to grade.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?
National News

Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

  • Updated

As large amounts of people remain unvaccinated, President Biden has decided enough is enough. The vaccine mandates could be a tipping point for the United States to receive enough vaccinations to bring COVID-19 under better control. Renowned law professor Lawrence Gostin, gives his knowledge if the mandate will stand in a court of law. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert