Outdoor Lover's Dream! You will absolutely love this home! Relax on one of the 2 hammocks tucked away in the mature hardwoods, overlooking beautiful mountain views! This home offers a spacious workshop with electricity and a wood stove to keep you warm on those chilly nights, a fenced in chicken coop, a brand new deck and front porch, a brand new metal roof, concrete basketball court and play area, swing set, numerous trails throughout the 6.52 acres, and a year round creek! The interior has been lovingly cared for and offers many upgrades, including fresh paint and drywall in most of the rooms, a recently enclosed sunroom/dining room, beautiful hickory cabinetry, stainless appliances, rich hardwood in the main living areas, and an ensuite master bedroom. There is a separate septic and water hook-up for your RV or additional family home! This property is on a permanent foundation with brick to grade.
3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $239,900
