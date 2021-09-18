This Beautiful 3 Bedroom estate was built in 2018 and is adorned with a beautiful front yard and a paved Driveway and parking pad with more than enough space for your vehicles. Wood floors throughout the home, with Tile in the Laundry and bathrooms and 9 Foot ceilings throughout the home. Oversized kitchen with 42 Cherry Cabinets, granite countertops and lazy Susan corner cabinets. Huge Master Bedroom with larger walk-in closet, Large Shower and separate Jacuzzi Tub. Finished Garage with separate Heat pump. House is handicap accessible with ramps and 36" wide Doors throughout. Whole House 22KW generator and 2 separate Central Air units for comfort control. There is a wrap around porch along the front of the house. A screened in porch area in the back that leads to the large Deck. The back yard is fenced in with a solar powered gate. Cover car port and Shed offer storage options.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynch Station - $459,900
