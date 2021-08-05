 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynch Station - $99,900

Unique property, tax map 68-A-109A and 68-A-106A should be bought with two houses. The septic and well for back house is on one of them. At closing abandon lines and create on piece. The back two add .94 acres and large storage building for an additional 22,500.00 The second house is 1050 sq feet, livable but needs some TLC, comes as is, 2 bedrooms and one bath. The main house has new roof, new HVAC, new septic system, and granite countertops. It comes as is and needs some tlc also. The subfloor in two rooms needs some work. Set your appointments today, this is a fantastic chance to pick up some serious monthly rent. See you soon.

