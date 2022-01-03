 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $119,000

  • Updated
Price Improvement! Adorable one story home with ample parking! Many recent updates including new Heat Pump in 2019, Insulated plumbing in 2018, new spray insulation in attic and crawlspace in 2015. New paint and carpet. Don't miss this very clean, well-maintained home! Buyer to verify all measurements prior to close.

