3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $119,900

Welcome to 1217 Early St, a two story home with plenty of updates tucked off of Rivermont! Upon entering, be greeted with a refinished entryway that guides you into the main level featuring a living space, formal dining, kitchen, and full bath. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and bright, white cabinets with direct access to the large back deck or formal dining room, creating perfect entertainment spaces. Enjoy a cozy living room with plenty of natural light pouring in as well as wood burning fireplace. Find three bedrooms upstairs and an additional full bath complete with the convenience of a laundry area. Along with refinished floors and new lighting, this home has all new electrical, plumbing, replacement windows and insulation. Concluding the home, enjoy the possibilities of an unfinished basement with a roughed in bath - finish the space or enjoy plenty of storage! Love and attention has been put into 1217 Early St and it's ready for you to call it home!