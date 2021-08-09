3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $124,900

Come see this lovely two-story townhome located on the edge of Lynchburg's finest park. The first floor is spacious for hosting, with a large living room & kitchen, and convenient half-bath. The second floor opens up to three bedrooms and a full size hall bath with comfortable carpet throughout. Take a stroll to the nearby park or hop in your car and have quick access to Forest or 221. Whether you're a family or investor looking for rentals, you don't want to miss this opportunity!