Come see this lovely two-story townhome located on the edge of Lynchburg's finest park. The first floor is spacious for hosting, with a large living room & kitchen, and convenient half-bath. The second floor opens up to three bedrooms and a full size hall bath with comfortable carpet throughout. Take a stroll to the nearby park or hop in your car and have quick access to Forest or 221. Whether you're a family or investor looking for rentals, you don't want to miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $124,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
A man is wanted after a robbery Friday at the Bank of America on Wards Road, police said.
Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound.
Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
Bigham had four perfect games, struck out 256 batters and finished with a 0.07 ERA (good for third all-time in the state) while helping Rustburg to a Class 3 state title.
Three local nonprofits serving children have left their silos to come together to create a new collaborative.
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Various improvements have been made to some Bedford County schools, just in time for the new school year.