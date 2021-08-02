 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $125,000

Investors, here's your sign! This 3 BR, 1 BA home in Lynchburg City has been updated with a new kitchen, appliances, bathroom, flooring, paint, 3 mini splits, and more! Currently rented Section 8 for $825/month. Don't miss out on this opportunity for low maintenance and great income potential!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Michael
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert