Investors, here's your sign! This 3 BR, 1 BA home in Lynchburg City has been updated with a new kitchen, appliances, bathroom, flooring, paint, 3 mini splits, and more! Currently rented Section 8 for $825/month. Don't miss out on this opportunity for low maintenance and great income potential!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
A Forest native could find love on national television this fall.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."