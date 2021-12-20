 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $125,000

Adorable one story home with ample parking! Many recent updates including new Heat Pump in 2019, Insulated plumbing in 2018, new spray insulation in attic and crawlspace in 2015. New paint and carpet. Buyer to verify all measurements prior to close.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert