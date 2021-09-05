 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $127,900

  • Updated
You won't want to miss this beautifully renovated two story home close to the downtown district with tons of the areas finest restaurants, shopping and outdoor activities! This property offers very low taxes with a tax exemption until June 30th, 2027, with an annual tax amount of $325.23. Rear paved access/parking, replacement windows, HVAC, new kitchen, beautiful new flooring and more!

Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing
Bedford County treasurer’s, commissioner of revenue offices temporarily closing

The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24 as the county transitions to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to Bedford County residents, and improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the County, Bedford County officials announced Monday.

