Ready for a new owner sharing 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, large eat in kitchen with all appliances to stay, laundry closet on main level, oversized great room sharing a bay window, bookshelves and coat closet. Laminate Flooring for easy cleanup! Lots of closets! Enclosed Patio with storage shed. Come see for yourself and Santa will know where to find YOU!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900
