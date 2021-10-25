 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900

Renovated 3 BR, 1 bath home just off Rivermont / Bedford Avenue. Heat pump, replacement windows, covered front porch, rear deck, new carpet, paint, kitchen, drywall, electrical and plumbing / bath! Vinyl sided exterior for low maintenance. Parking for one or two cars off of side street near rear deck or park on the street. Dishwasher, microwave, electric range included.Seller will consider some buyer closing costs at full price offer!

