 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900

Lovely end unit townhome within walking distance to Peaksview Park! Enjoy the spacious kitchen with eat-in area, large living room with wood burning fireplace and a cozy sunroom for relaxing. Nice privacy in the back and side yard. Recent updates include Trane HVAC installed in 2018 & all new light fixtures/fans throughout the home. Great townhome for first time buyers or if you are looking to downsize!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert