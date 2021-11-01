 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900

Renovated cottage in Fairview Heights on a corner lot and fenced on 2 sides. Beautiful Heart Pine floors with almost 10' ceilings. Inviting covered front porch the length of the house. All replacement windows and heatpump for energy efficiency and an architectural shingled roof. The large kitchen has a separate walk-in pantry with wraparound shelving.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert