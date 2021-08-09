 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $137,500

You won't want to miss this beautifully renovated two story home close to the downtown district with tons of the areas finest restaurants, shopping and outdoor activities! This property offers very low taxes with a tax exemption until June 30th, 2027, with an annual tax amount of $325.23. Rear paved access/parking, replacement windows, HVAC, new kitchen, beautiful new flooring and more!

