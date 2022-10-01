 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $139,900

Main Level Living close to Downtown! Located at the end of the street with off-street parking, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has much to offer with spacious eat-in kitchen which flows into the living room, primary bedroom has a large closet and full bathroom, lots of natural lighting, cozy front porch, and large yard. Close to Downtown Lynchburg, shopping, dining, and the Universities!

