3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $139,900

Completely updated, well-maintained townhouse with a ton of updates move-in ready & a finished basement! This 3BR/1.5BA 2 level townhouse has quite a bit to offer, to include new vinyl replacement windows, newer heat pump, new flooring, new interior paint, both bathrooms completely updated, newer stainless-steel appliances, updated kitchen to include new cabinets, countertops, & flooring. The main level offers spacious living room, separate dining room, & the gorgeous kitchen. The 2nd level offers the master BR, 2 additional bedroom, & a full bath. The finished basement has an updated den, a half bath, separate laundry room, & plenty of storage. Beautiful landscaping & space to decorate for the holidays outside, as well as close proximity to numerous grocery stores, restaurants, schools, & much more makes this home perfect for you! This one will not last!