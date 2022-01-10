 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $139,900

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $139,900

Completely updated, well-maintained townhouse with a ton of updates move-in ready & a finished basement! This 3BR/1.5BA 2 level townhouse has quite a bit to offer, to include new vinyl replacement windows, newer heat pump, new flooring, new interior paint, both bathrooms completely updated, newer stainless-steel appliances, updated kitchen to include new cabinets, countertops, & flooring. The main level offers spacious living room, separate dining room, & the gorgeous kitchen. The 2nd level offers the master BR, 2 additional bedroom, & a full bath. The finished basement has an updated den, a half bath, separate laundry room, & plenty of storage. Beautiful landscaping & space to decorate for the holidays outside, as well as close proximity to numerous grocery stores, restaurants, schools, & much more makes this home perfect for you! This one will not last!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert