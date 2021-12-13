 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $140,000

Peace and privacy 10 minutes from downtown Lynchburg with low Campbell County taxes! Beautiful wooded 4 acre piece of property on Stage Road in Concord with mature trees. Existing well and septic. Also has a 1000 sq ft house on it with a full high-ceilinged basement. The structure is sound and the roof is 5 years new but the HVAC, plumbing and electric have to be replaced. Previously there was a mobile home on the property (marked by tree limbs by the burn barrel) believed to be also tied in to the well and septic. There is a 20' easement on driveway entrance for an adjacent 4 acres of woods which can be purchased together with this property (MLS#335558) Property sold AS IS.

