3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $142,000

This adorable rehabbed house is in Campbell County and offers low taxes. Some of the finishing touches are a new roof, new flooring, paint and light fixtures throughout the home. The bathroom has new tile,a new toilet,vanity,mirror,etc. The eat-in kitchen has new granite counter tops, appliances and a beautiful farmhouse sink.Don't forget the basement that can be completed to add more finished square feet as your family grows.

