3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $142,500

Well-loved 3-bedroom/ 1.5 bath townhome and taken care of by owner for 30+ years. Only a few units in this development with this unique floor plan. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms on a separate level from master. Master closet has a professional organization system. Owner updated master, 2nd bedroom and 3rd level landing with bamboo flooring. End unit with common space and wooded area beside. Windows are less than five years old and the roof was replaced in 2018. Tons of closet space. HOA covers roof, exterior maintenance, ground maintenance, snow removal and pool. Only a short walking distance to Peaks View Park!