3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $144,900

This well-kept spacious brick 3 level-townhome has plenty to offer you. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, & 2 half baths along with a huge partially finished basement for even more expansion. Main level offers beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large living room, separate dining room, & a large kitchen. The 2nd level has master bedroom with its own full bath, & 2 other nice size bedrooms & another full bath. The partially finished basement offers space for additional finishing, a half bath, laundry area, & leads out to a privately fenced in patio. Some of the features of this home include hardwood floors, vinyl replacement windows, architectural shingled roof less than 5 years old, two-zone heat pump system, & much more! A short walk or drive to Peaksview Park, a ton of grocery stores, restaurants, schools, & much more! Come see for yourself, as this one will not last long!

