Conveniently located property with so much potential!! Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home with main level laundry and below grade laundry. Take advantage of off the street parking with a private concrete driveway. This property is perfect for small gatherings, as it offers a sunroom, patio area, as wells as a fenced in back yard. This is a must see....
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $145,000
