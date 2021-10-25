Over half an acre of land. Property has tremendous potential for development. Excellent location for medical or professional office. Lot is mostly level with 232 feet of road frontage. Approx.2000 sq ft. Built In 1900. 3 Bedrooms. 1 1/2 Baths. Main level den could be bedroom. Age of home evidenced by uneven floors and stairway. Garage And several outbuildings. Bring any and all offers.
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $145,000
