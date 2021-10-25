 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $145,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $145,000

Over half an acre of land. Property has tremendous potential for development. Excellent location for medical or professional office. Lot is mostly level with 232 feet of road frontage. Approx.2000 sq ft. Built In 1900. 3 Bedrooms. 1 1/2 Baths. Main level den could be bedroom. Age of home evidenced by uneven floors and stairway. Garage And several outbuildings. Bring any and all offers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert