3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $149,900

Looking for your perfect home? Our home resides in Campbell County just off state highway 24, about halfway between Rustburg and Concord. We have over 1,700 square feet of living space with a large kitchen, Sunroom off dining area, 2 nice sized bedrooms, large living room, master bedroom on opposite side from the other two bedrooms. Deck, Covered front porch. Storage building and a 2-car garage. All on 1.06 acres; well and septic. Mostly level lot. ALL MAIN LEVEL LIVING.

