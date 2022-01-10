 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $153,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $153,000

This home was completely remodeled in 2016 with recent updates. A classic wide-foyer entrance with three bedrooms upstairs. This home features an inviting living room space, separate dinning room, and an eat-in kitchen. Upstairs there is a large main bedroom with double closets, as well as a second large bedroom, and a third nice sized bedroom. The home boasts extra storage space in the storage room off of the back porch, as well as a step down crawl space with concrete floor. The home is equipped with newer 2-zone heat pumps, 200-amp electrical service, a separate main-level laundry closet, and new laminate flooring throughout. A wonderful home for first time home buyers!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert