3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,000

Beautiful, completely renovated two-story house in the heart of Lynchburg. New kitchen that includes a new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, attached microwave and new countertops with combined dining room, living room, laundry room, 1st and 2nd floor bathrooms. New windows, two new heat pump units and a new roof! New carpet, fresh paint on the interior and the exterior and elegant fixtures. Added side deck, updated front porch and paved driveway. Within minutes of the downtown area, universities and community college, hospital and restaurants. A must see! Call today for your showing!

