3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900

Want the convenience of the City while avoiding City taxes? Look no further! This spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse in the Lighthouse Community is perfect for you! The home has new paint, carpet, microwave, and water heater. Rear deck and HVAC were both replaced in 2017! Nestled in Timberlake the property is convenient to local shopping, pharmacies, restaurants, entertainment and more! In addition, the Lighthouse Community offers tennis courts, an indoor/outdoor pool, and a pleasant fishing pond sporting a large, decorative lighthouse! HOA fees remain below average while offering a maintenance-free lifestyle. The property is within walking distance to Cornerstone and is a short drive from Liberty University or University of Lynchburg. Access to nearby highways makes commuting/travel a breeze! Spend a day at the pool, go out to a local restaurant or perhaps just enjoy the mountain views from home. Whether looking for a new home or investment, you will not want to miss this gem!