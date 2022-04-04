ALL OFFERS to be Submitted in Writing by 5:00 PM, April 1st. This Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home has been Recently Renovated and is Located within Lynchburg's Historic Diamond Hill District. The Exterior's Highlighted by its Off-Street Parking, Covered Front & Back Porches, and Screened-In Porch Overlooking the Partially Fenced Back Yard. The Interior's Main Level boasts Hardwood, Carpet & Laminate floors and offers: Living Room; Dining Room; Kitchen w/ Scr Porch Access; Two Main Level BDs; and Shared Hall BA. The Terrace Level has been Finished w/ Vinyl Plank Floors and includes: Family Room w/ Exterior Access to Deck; Bedroom w/ Attached Full BA; and Laundry Room w/ Storage Space. Current Owner is a Super Host with AirBnB and has Rented the Terrace Level with Great Success over the past few years. Additional Crawl Space is Easily Accessible and houses the Workshop, Air Handler & Water Heater. New Central Air unit (2021). Come See This Great Home Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
During a recent joint meeting between Lynchburg City Schools and city council, both bodies heard a presentation from Dominion Seven, an archit…
A Madison Heights man was arrested after an armed robbery Tuesday at a Dollar General in Lynchburg, police said.
In a greenhouse near U.S. 60 West in the Mount Pleasant area of Amherst County, Steve and Susan Bailey are growing a business that delivers fr…
Elijah Davis’ first season now complete, this weekend, he’ll be able to put all his energy into hoping for the continuation of his dad’s first season as head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Parents and students of the Campbell County public school system will soon see two new buses driving around the county, but unlike the rest, these new buses will be completely electric.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors held a preliminary discussion on the school board’s proposed budget recently, and conversations over wh…
BEDFORD — A Roanoke County man facing charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with a May 2021 wreck that killed …
Appomattox’s offense came to life early and didn’t let up, and Courtney Layne held Rustburg’s offense in check to power the Raiders to a 5-0 triumph.
A Nelson County judge found a Waynesboro man guilty Tuesday of two felony charges in connection with a November 2021 sexual assault.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.