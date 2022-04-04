3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900

ALL OFFERS to be Submitted in Writing by 5:00 PM, April 1st. This Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home has been Recently Renovated and is Located within Lynchburg's Historic Diamond Hill District. The Exterior's Highlighted by its Off-Street Parking, Covered Front & Back Porches, and Screened-In Porch Overlooking the Partially Fenced Back Yard. The Interior's Main Level boasts Hardwood, Carpet & Laminate floors and offers: Living Room; Dining Room; Kitchen w/ Scr Porch Access; Two Main Level BDs; and Shared Hall BA. The Terrace Level has been Finished w/ Vinyl Plank Floors and includes: Family Room w/ Exterior Access to Deck; Bedroom w/ Attached Full BA; and Laundry Room w/ Storage Space. Current Owner is a Super Host with AirBnB and has Rented the Terrace Level with Great Success over the past few years. Additional Crawl Space is Easily Accessible and houses the Workshop, Air Handler & Water Heater. New Central Air unit (2021). Come See This Great Home Today!