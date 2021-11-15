3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $164,900

What a lovely home with a partial APARTMENT down stairs. Walking right in, you'll love the large picture window and the refinished hardwood floors throughout the main level. The living room opens to a heated and cooled sunroom. Perfect to relax in after work. The brand new deck is perfect for grilling and enjoying the nice weather. Enjoy the separate dining room for your meals. The kitchen boasts of stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Down the hall are your three bedrooms, a full bath (tiled floor and shower), and a laundry closet upstairs or down stairs. The master bedroom boasts of his and hers closets. Downstairs you'll find a kitchen layout, a large family room, 2 bonus rooms, a laundry room (if you'd prefer it there) and a workshop. Don't miss the second full bathroom too! There is so much space. Walk outside to a large covered patio overlooking your nice sized backyard. Enjoy the vinyl replacement windows throughout. one of the best deals in town. call today.