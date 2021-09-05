 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $165,400

Awesome opportunity to be close to all the action downtown. House with historical traits downtown with updated kitchen and appliances. The house has a private back yard for family cookouts or just for a dog to roam. The front porch is waiting for the new owner to watch the world go by. Hardwood floors through most of the home. Three bedrooms upstairs with a fourth room on main level listed as a dining room but in realty is a multi purpose room. It could be used as an office or even a 4th bedroom. House has been pressure washed and painted on the rear of home to save the next owner from having to do so. Great house to downsize into, move your family in, or even a great starter home. Come enjoy the downtown living, its waiting for you, set your appointment now.

